Chefs Table Society Postpones Highly Anticipated ‘Cooks Camp’ to September 2021

In light of Covid-19, the Chefs Table Society of British Columbia has announced the postponement of their first Cooks Camp.

The highly anticipated event was scheduled to bring hundreds of hospitality workers together for a weekend of good times up in Pemberton at the end of this summer. As per the press release below, it is now on track for September, 2021.

However unfortunate this might seem, it is altogether understandable given the circumstances. Good things come to those who cook…and wait.

After careful consideration, the Chefs’ Table Society of BC (CTS) and the Cooks’ Camp steering committee have decided it is best to postpone Industry event Cooks’ Camp until September 2021. This decision was based on the CTS knowing our industry colleagues are focused on the well-being of their restaurants and employees. As well as, the recommendations of the federal and provincial governments regarding the risk of large gatherings and the need to continue to flatten the curve and slow cases of COVID-19 in Canada and worldwide.

Cooks’ Camp would have brought together over 500 cooks from across Canada to North Arm Farm in Pemberton, BC, for two days this upcoming September. The aim of the two-day event was to celebrate the hospitality industry and plan for a more sustainable future to drive the industry forward. The CTS, now more than ever, recognizes the importance of coming together. However, due to the continued spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions and the risk of large gatherings the CTS felt it best to postpone the event for a year. With this in mind, the CTS will be trying to organize another small event or series of events for the end of summer to try and help the industry navigate the comeback to the ‘new normal.’ These may be in-person or virtual depending on partners and government guidelines.

About the postponement, CTS President and Cooks’ Camp event Chair Robert Belcham stated, “It is disappointing for us to have to postpone such an important event for our industry, especially when chefs and restaurants across Canada and worldwide are directly feeling the impact of the pandemic. This pandemic highlights the need for change in our industry and we’ll continue having the necessary conversations online until it’s safe for us to have these conversations together in person.”

The Hospitality Industry worldwide has felt the impact of the pandemic extremely hard with many small restaurants already closing their doors indefinitely. The COVID-19 Pandemic has shone a light on important discussions and changes needed regarding the sustainability and future of the industry. These issues were slated to be discussed at Cooks’ Camp 2020 and will continue to be a focus of the CTS and Cooks’ Camp for the new dates in 2021.

Cooks’ Camp will now take place in September 2021 with date and locations to be announced. Tickets that have already been purchased for September 2020 will be honoured for the 2021 dates or a full refund will be provided for those who are unable to attend in 2021.