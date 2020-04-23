Community News / Downtown

Take ‘Tastes of Pacific Rim Test Kitchen’ Home From Giovane Café + Eatery

Portrait

The GOODS from Giovane Café

Vancouver, BC | Bring home a menu of at-home meal experiences filled with all the ingredients and recipe instructions to re-create signature dishes from the award-winning collection of restaurants and bars at Fairmont Pacific Rim.

These kits will offer gourmet restaurant-style dining and drinking experiences at home and are available for take-out or delivery through Ritual and DoorDash. The menu of experiences will change often with new additions added regularly, including Mother’s Day meals available for pre-order beginning on April 28.

For more information, click here.

giovane café + eatery + market
Neighbourhood: West End
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5300 | WEBSITE
Giovane Café to Offer Take-Out Menu, Free Specialty Coffee Drinks to Healthcare Workers

