Take ‘Tastes of Pacific Rim Test Kitchen’ Home From Giovane Café + Eatery

The GOODS from Giovane Café

Vancouver, BC | Bring home a menu of at-home meal experiences filled with all the ingredients and recipe instructions to re-create signature dishes from the award-winning collection of restaurants and bars at Fairmont Pacific Rim.

These kits will offer gourmet restaurant-style dining and drinking experiences at home and are available for take-out or delivery through Ritual and DoorDash. The menu of experiences will change often with new additions added regularly, including Mother’s Day meals available for pre-order beginning on April 28.

For more information, click here.