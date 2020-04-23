Strange Fellows Unveils Limited Release ‘Moon Rabbit’ Szechuaan Saison

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |One moonlit night many years ago, a Rabbit happened upon an old man sitting by a fire. Seeing the elder was hungry, Rabbit threw herself on the flames so he’d have food to eat. Revealing himself to be a deity, the man rewarded Rabbits’ compassion by painting her image on the moon for all to see forever. Next time the moon is full, find a fellow in need of some kindness, pour them a glass of this bright & peppery saison, and make a toast to Rabbit’s benevolence.

While we can’t at this time share this beer with each other we can raise a glass in salute to all front-line health workers in thanks for their sacrifice and compassion!

COLOUR Golden

AROMA Spicy / Citrusy

CHARACTER Bright / Peppery / Refreshing

A.B.V. 6.0%

PAIRS WITH Mexican food / Egg dishes / Fish

Available for HOME DELIVERY as of Friday, April 24th.

Join us for an interactive MOON RABBIT live tasting at 6pm PST on Thursday, April 30th on Instagram.