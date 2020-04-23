Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Unveils Limited Release ‘Moon Rabbit’ Szechuaan Saison

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |One moonlit night many years ago, a Rabbit happened upon an old man sitting by a fire. Seeing the elder was hungry, Rabbit threw herself on the flames so he’d have food to eat. Revealing himself to be a deity, the man rewarded Rabbits’ compassion by painting her image on the moon for all to see forever. Next time the moon is full, find a fellow in need of some kindness, pour them a glass of this bright & peppery saison, and make a toast to Rabbit’s benevolence.

While we can’t at this time share this beer with each other we can raise a glass in salute to all front-line health workers in thanks for their sacrifice and compassion!

COLOUR Golden
AROMA Spicy / Citrusy
CHARACTER Bright / Peppery / Refreshing
A.B.V. 6.0%
PAIRS WITH Mexican food / Egg dishes / Fish

Available for HOME DELIVERY as of Friday, April 24th.

Join us for an interactive MOON RABBIT live tasting at 6pm PST on Thursday, April 30th on Instagram.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Community News

