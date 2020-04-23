Bosa Foods Is Open and Fully Stocked With Italian and Mediterranean Specialities

Bosa Foods is committed to providing a safe grocery shopping environment for customers and staff alike with stringent in-store social distancing measures and sanitation practices.

Shoppers can continue to shop their huge variety of imported Italian and Mediterranean speciality food products. Shelves are fully stocked and delis at both stores are offering a delicious selection of takeout sandwiches and meals.

Bosa Foods supports the Vancouver community by making donations to food banks and local charities, and is dedicated to keeping their customers and staff safe and healthy.

For more info, visit bosafoods.com.