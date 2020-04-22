The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Weekly Market Delivery and Pick-Up Service

The GOODS from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | The Lazy Gourmet continues to evolve its business model by launching services catered to its clients at home. Named LG At Home, people can now: shop for groceries in the Market for weekly delivery or pick-up; order ready-to-eat meals for delivery and pick-up; and stock-up on a variety of frozen, easy to reheat items from its pantry.

“After launching our delivery menu through third-party apps, we knew we had to continue to adapt and develop further programs for The Lazy Gourmet in order to succeed during COVID-19,” says Kevin Mazzone, partner and general manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “In a short span of a week, we’ve built an online store with Workshop Creative’s assistance, to now offer groceries, ready-to-eat meals, and frozen options. Soon, we are going to add other household essentials and a wine shop dedicated to B.C. wines.”

Weekly online orders, ordered by Wednesday, are all delivered every Friday, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by a company driver in a Lazy Gourmet vehicle. People also have the option of picking up their orders on Friday or Saturday, between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grocery options currently include: dairy and meat, such as steak, chicken, and cheeses; bakery items, such as pastries, ciabatta buns, focaccia, and bake-yourself cookies; fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, and salad greens; and pantry essentials, such as eggs, flour, milk, pasta, and rice.

Available easy-to-reheat frozen meals are great for one, two, or a family. Examples include a variety of soups (carrot ginger, butternut squash, tomato), mac and cheese, butter chicken, Shepard’s Pie, chickpea chilli, meatloaf, cannelloni, and lasagna.

The Lazy Gourmet continues to offer its weekly dinner meals with all the fixings, as well as its fresh meals, which are all now available for the Friday deliveries and pick-up.

“Though the e-commerce side is new to us, our team knows what great food is, and what excellent service looks like. LG At Home is just another version of The Lazy Gourmet everyone has come to recognize,” adds Mazzone.

Pick-ups on Friday and Saturday are at The Lazy Gourmet at 1605 West 5 th Avenue. Delivery is offered in Metro Vancouver cities and free for orders over $100.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more.