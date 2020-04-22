Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Weekly Market Delivery and Pick-Up Service

Portrait

The GOODS from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | The Lazy Gourmet continues to evolve its business model by launching services catered to its clients at home. Named LG At Home, people can now: shop for groceries in the Market for weekly delivery or pick-up; order ready-to-eat meals for delivery and pick-up; and stock-up on a variety of frozen, easy to reheat items from its pantry.

“After launching our delivery menu through third-party apps, we knew we had to continue to adapt and develop further programs for The Lazy Gourmet in order to succeed during COVID-19,” says Kevin Mazzone, partner and general manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “In a short span of a week, we’ve built an online store with Workshop Creative’s assistance, to now offer groceries, ready-to-eat meals, and frozen options. Soon, we are going to add other household essentials and a wine shop dedicated to B.C. wines.”

Weekly online orders, ordered by Wednesday, are all delivered every Friday, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by a company driver in a Lazy Gourmet vehicle. People also have the option of picking up their orders on Friday or Saturday, between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grocery options currently include: dairy and meat, such as steak, chicken, and cheeses; bakery items, such as pastries, ciabatta buns, focaccia, and bake-yourself cookies; fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, and salad greens; and pantry essentials, such as eggs, flour, milk, pasta, and rice.

Available easy-to-reheat frozen meals are great for one, two, or a family. Examples include a variety of soups (carrot ginger, butternut squash, tomato), mac and cheese, butter chicken, Shepard’s Pie, chickpea chilli, meatloaf, cannelloni, and lasagna.

The Lazy Gourmet continues to offer its weekly dinner meals with all the fixings, as well as its fresh meals, which are all now available for the Friday deliveries and pick-up.

“Though the e-commerce side is new to us, our team knows what great food is, and what excellent service looks like. LG At Home is just another version of The Lazy Gourmet everyone has come to recognize,” adds Mazzone.

Pick-ups on Friday and Saturday are at The Lazy Gourmet at 1605 West 5 th Avenue. Delivery is offered in Metro Vancouver cities and free for orders over $100.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more.

The Lazy Gourmet
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1605 W 5th Ave. | WEBSITE
The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Weekly Market Delivery and Pick-Up Service
The Lazy Gourmet Returns to Roots, Launches Meal Delivery Service

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Umami Bomb Bowls of Rainy Day Ramen

"The thin noodles still have some bite to them and the fukuoka-style tonkotsu base broth is an umami bomb that never stops going off."

TBT / Kitsilano

Looking Back Five Years to the Beginnings of One of Kitsilano’s Best Restaurants

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we revisit the beginnings of Au Comptoir, the French bistro/cafe on West 4th Avenue

View From Your Window / Kitsilano

The View From Your Window #201

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

New Tacofino Taking Shape in Kitsilano

Here's a sneak peek inside the sixth location of Tacofino as it nears completion at 1909 West 4th Avenue.

Popular

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

73 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

129 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Cautious Optimism and Chain Restaurants Hogging the Government Cheese

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia wonders at government help and what's permanent in the new normal.

Tea and Two Slices

On Bad Decisions by Art Directors and How a Virus Revealed Vancouver’s Best and Worst

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds a broken system working and the right way to build a new Vancouver.

Previous
Autostrada Updates Menus, Hires Back Staff Because of Your Continued Support
Next
Nightingale Expands Take-Home Options With Convenient Frozen Family Meals

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Nightingale Expands Take-Home Options With Convenient Frozen Family Meals

Community News / Downtown

Autostrada Updates Menus, Hires Back Staff Because of Your Continued Support

Community News / West End

Beetbox, BETA5 Release New ‘Eat Your Veggies!’ Collaboration Chocolate Bar and ‘Pantry Pack’

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Among Local Wines Selected For WineAlign’s ‘BC Premium Wines Black Box’