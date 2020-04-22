Autostrada Updates Menus, Hires Back Staff Because of Your Continued Support

The GOODS from Autostrada Osteria

Vancouver, BC | Chef Lucais Syme’s ragus are now available for take-away and delivery with ustichella d’Abruzzo dry pasta included! Find the Main Street menu here and the Downtown menu here.

Because of your continued support, we hired back 8 kitchen team members last week. Thank you for loving local and loving us. We love you too and we can’t wait to welcome you again into our dining rooms. In the meantime, stay safe Vancouver.

xo,

The Autostrada Famiglia

