The Courtney Room Launches To-Go Program

The GOODS from The Courtney Room

Victoria, BC | In an effort to support the Victoria community with fresh, local dinner inspiration, The Courtney Room launches a selection of dinner boxes, brimming with ingredients to help customers create the restaurant’s most loved dishes in their own homes.

“Living in Victoria, we are very fortunate to be surrounded by an amazing local culinary scene and culture,” says Chef Brian Tesolin, Co-Chef de Cuisine at The Courtney Room. “We are missing our community and loyal customers and wanted to provide them with all of the elements of some of our favourite dishes to enjoy in their own homes – until we can welcome them back with open arms and raised glasses.”

The Courtney Room Dinner To Go Boxes include pre-prepared dish elements, ready for customers to cook at home, along with recommended cooking instructions from The Courtney Room’s chef team.

Five options are currently available, including: TCR Burger Box for four ($40) with dry aged beef burgers, homemade buns, pickles, lettuce, cheddar cheese and classic sauce, fries, soup or salad; Steak Dinner Box which includes a choice of two 6oz tenderloin steaks ($65) or two 10oz ribeye steaks ($85) plus roasted vegetables, potatoes gratin and maitre d’ butter; and a Salad Box for two ($19) with mixed greens, quinoa, raw, roasted and pickled vegetables, mustard vinaigrette and the option to add side striped shrimp ($16) or grilled chicken ($12).

Other options include TCR Fried Chicken Dinner Box (for two, $32), and Pasta Dinner Box (for two $32 / for four, $50). Dessert options include: white chocolate mousse with strawberry and quince; chocolate caramel bar with crème fraiche; and walnut tart with chocolate cremeux (all $9 each or $15 for two). In addition, customers can choose a local BC wine to complement their meal, including: Quail’s Gate The Bench Pinot Gris; Unsworth Vineyards Charme de l’Ile; Black Hills Estate Winery Nota Bene; or Kitsch Pinot Noir.

Dinner Boxes need to be ordered 24 hours in advance, by calling 250-381-0999 and are available for pick up between 12pm and 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

The Courtney Room has also created a new lunch to go menu for pick up, Monday to Friday between 11.30am and 2.00pm. Menu options include: Smoked Tuna Club Sandwich ($12); Fried Chicken Sandwich ($12); Dry Aged Beef Burger ($10) and a Ham and Cheese Sandwich ($10). Please call 250-381-0999 to order and allow 60 mins; for groups of 6 or more, 24-hour advance notice is recommended.

Voted Canada’s #10 Best New Restaurant in enRoute Magazine’s 2018 Best New Restaurant Awards, The Courtney Room offers a menu showcasing Pacific Northwest and Vancouver Island ingredients that best represent the region’s diverse culinary landscape.

About The Courtney Room | Old world meets new at The Courtney Room, Victoria’s newest dining destination, voted #10 in the 2018 Canada’s Best New Restaurant Awards. An extension of The Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s award-winning boutique hotel experience, The Courtney Room is a modern dining space where locals and visitors alike can enjoy genuine hospitality and a menu that honours both land and sea, showcasing Vancouver Island ingredients with classic cooking techniques. Gather at the bar for fresh-shucked oysters, unwind with friends over sharing plates in the lower brasserie, or savour an elevated experience in the upstairs dining room with impeccably prepared local seafood, steak and fine wine.