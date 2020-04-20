Heads Up

Refresh Market’s Highly Anticipated Spring Edition Will Be Virtual on April 25th

Portrait

Heads up: this season’s Refresh Market is going virtual following the cancellation of the North Van-based independent artisan fair’s Spring and Summer events due to COVID-19.

Launching at 10am this Saturday morning (April 25th), the Refresh Virtual Market’s online shopping platform will be providing easy access to a bounty of awesome local artisans making all sorts of goodies for your body, belly, home and spirit. Studio tours, workshops, tutorials and peeks behind-the-scenes with the TBA line-up of vendors are also in the works.

Obviously there’s no substitution for the hubbub and creative energy of a physical market, but adaptation and creative ingenuity are both super important right now, especially when it comes to finding ways to support local and small businesses. Keep a watchful eye on the @refreshmarket Instagram feed (and Scout’s ‘Community News‘ bulletin board) for updates on the details as they come together, and start getting excited NOW!

Why it matters: Not only do lot of local makers rely on their participation in seasonal markets to supply a good chunk of their income, markets like Refresh are integral for networking and fostering invaluable relationships within and beyond the creative community.

