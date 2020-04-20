BETA5 Adds Artisanal Chocolate ‘Emergency Stash Box’ and More to Online Store

Community News / East Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Local, celebrated chocolatier BETA5 Chocolates (BETA5) is giving Canadians exclusive access to its French premium chocolate in bulk, in addition to creating a weekly “Emergency Stash Box” for all those sweet craving needs. The new items are available in BETA5’s online store for nationwide shipping or for pick-up on Fridays at 409 Industrial Ave.

“Our team is small but we are passionate about what we do, and we want to continue making great chocolate for our fans, family, and friends,” says pastry chef/chocolatier Adam Chandler, who co-owns BETA5 with his wife Jess Rosinski. “We also recognize it has been difficult for home bakers to source good chocolate, which is why we started a new provisions section in our web store. Valrhona chocolates are some of the best in the world. We’ll also likely add chocolate making kits and more very soon.”

Chocolate lovers can find a variety of French-made Valrhona artisanal chocolate under Provisions in BETA5’s online store. Current available flavours, in 125g and 200g sizes, include 64% Manjari Dark Chocolate, BETA5’s custom 46% milk chocolate, 37% Strawberry Inspiration Couverture, and 33% Opalys White Chocolate.

The weekly “Emergency Stash Box” is $65 and drops each Monday, It features a limited batch of treats and popular returning BETA5 items from the past. This week’s stash box includes three of BETA5’s chef collaboration bars: Side of Milk with Doug Stephen of DL Chicken Shack, Superhalva with Dallah El of SuperBaba, and Eat Your Veggies! With Bryan Satterford of BeetBox. The other chocolate treats include Intergalactic candy bars (think nougat and caramel, inspired by that planetary bar you’ll find at corner stores), and dark chocolate-covered sponge toffee.

“The stash box is exactly what we want it to be – a stash of treats to satisfy all those sweet tooths out there, especially during this time,” adds Chandler. “It also makes a great gift, and we ship across Canada.”

In addition to the new chocolate previsions and stash box, BETA5 has also released special cream puff boxes for preorder and contactless pick-up at its cafe every Friday.

For more information, please please visit beta5chocolates.com.

About BETA5 | BETA5 is a contemporary and innovative chocolate and pastry shop in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We were named as One of North America’s Top Ten Chocolatiers, have received numerous International Chocolate Awards, and have been recognized nationally and internationally for our work. We meld art and science, and emphasize technical precision and design to create visually stunning products that showcase the flavours of the premium ingredients we work with. Driven by our collective creative energies, the team at BETA5 continually works to develop and ever-changing assortment of chocolates, cream puffs, ice cream treats and breakfast pastries. We are constantly influenced by nature and industrial landscapes. Our workshop and storefront are located in an industrial area on the edge of downtown Vancouver, with a breathtaking view of the North Shore Mountains. The juxtaposition between nature and industrial landscapes guides our creative process, and has influenced our design collaborations.

What is BETA5? | The form-5 beta crystal structure is the most stable form of cocoa butter crystallization, formed through the controlled melting, and subsequent cooling (tempering) of liquid chocolate. BETA5 chocolates are produced in small batches using sustainable, direct trade plantation chocolates and premium ingredients. Careful alignment of the BETA5 matrix results in our chocolates’ distinctive shine and crisp snap.

