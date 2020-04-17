Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Take-Out Specials, Discounts on Celebrated BC Wines

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of BC Wine Month, we’re highlighting the best that BC’s vineyards have to offer by featuring an array of local wines from producers located throughout the province like Kanazawa Wines, Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars, Unsworth Vineyards, Lock & Worth Winery and more for 30% off.

We also carry a wide selection of other Old- and New-World wines as well as sakes available for pick-up or delivery with any food order, including a new import from Japan: the ultra-rare and elegant Kokuryu Shizuku ‘Daiginjo’-style sake.

Ask us for our daily selection and pairing recommendations when calling in your order!

Fresh Features for April

Available for a Limited Time

Spring has sprung, and we’ve added some new, limited-time specials to our April take-out menu that include:

Hamachi Kama Saikyo-Yaki

grilled yellowtail collar marinated in house-blended Saikyo miso

Eggplant Agedashi

flash-fried eggplant and blanched bok choy in dashi stock, spicy grated daikon, grated ginger, nori

Wild Mushroom Salad

dashi-marinated shiitake, king oyster, enoki and shimeji mushrooms atop organic baby spinach, yuzu dressing, crushed sugar-coated pecans

Wagyu Red Wine Miso Stew

Brant Lake Wagyu rib finger stewed in red wine and red miso dashi stock, nugget potato, oyster mushroom, green onions

Order Yuwa for Pick-Up, Delivery | We’re here for take-out and delivery (for all orders over $100 within the West Side of Vancouver) seven days a week from 4 to 8 p.m. by calling 604-731-9378. As our menu changes daily, please visit our website (www.yuwa.ca/to-go-menu) for updates!

A very sincere and heartfelt thank you from all of us at Yuwa for your continued patronage. It means the world to us in these difficult times to have the support of our many loyal guests.

ABOUT YUWA JAPANESE CUISINE | Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s West Side, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is an elegant enclave where a creative homage to regional Japanese fare is complemented by one of the city’s best selections of artisan sake and wine. Led by Executive Chef Masahiro Omori and renowned Sake Sommelier and Co-Owner Iori Kataoka, Yuwa offers an inspired approach to the traditional kaiseki style of dining where the very best local and seasonal ingredients are paired with consummate service, attention to detail and expert knowledge of fine wine and sake from around the world to provide a Zen culinary experience unlike any other. Formerly known as Zest Japanese Cuisine, Yuwa was newly christened in the fall of 2017 and quickly singled out as a finalist for both Best New Restaurant and Best Japanese at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, respectively.