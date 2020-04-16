Les Amis du Fromage Is Hiring

Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

Vancouver, BC | We’re hiring a Delivery Driver and a Cheesemonger. These are full-time jobs. If Les Amis du Fromage sounds like a great place to work, we would love to hear from you. You may apply using the following methods.

Email: Start by filling in our online application. Save a copy, and then email it to Joe Chaput along with your resume. Our preference is for PDF.

In Person: You may drop off your résumé and cover letter to us in person at any one of our stores. We will do our best to make the time to meet you. However, please be respectful of how busy it may be in the store at the time you are applying. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Our customers are our business. If you see that it is busy and that there are several customers in the store, we ask that you please either just drop off your résumé with a staff member, or return again at a slower time.

We thank all applicants in advance for taking the time to apply. Only those applicants selected for interviews will be contacted.

Neighbourhood: Strathcona
843 E. Hastings St., Vancouver, BC | 604-253-4218 | WEBSITE
