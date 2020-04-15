Smoke Breaks

If We Could Time Travel Back to January 2020 and Explain the Future to Our Past Selves…

Portrait

(via) If you could go back four months in time to have a conversation with yourself about the immediate future, chances are the exchange wouldn’t be as amusing as comedian Julie Nolke imagines here, but we could definitely use the laugh, so…

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

118 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Heads Up

New ‘At Cost’ Food Delivery Service Being Tested for Struggling Vancouver Restaurants

The next version of 'From To' is set to roll out at some point next week with over a dozen Vancouver restaurants on board.

Intelligence Briefs

On Deleting Food Delivery Apps and Feeling for Restaurants Under Construction

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds out why flour is scarce and how to ensure her take-out is safe.

Community News / Downtown

Miku Restaurant Launches Temaki Sushi and Tonkotsu Ramen Meal Kits to Take Home

With Mountains Closed Around the World, Skiers Stuck at Home Are Getting Creative

Avid skier and filmmaker Philipp Klein couldn't do what he loves because of stay-at-home orders, so he used his imagination instead.

Wes Anderson’s Films Were Ahead of the Curve in Promoting Social Distancing

This short edit by Luis Azevedo shows how the movie director was promoting social distancing long before it was cool.

How the Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw Their Fraught Whip Around the Moon, in 4k

Unable to land, hoping the math was right, waiting to reestablish contact with Mission Control and watching the earth rise...

Waxing Philosophical About Our Love Affair With Lunar Exploration

A short video on our love affair with lunar exploration, from the heady Apollo missions to planned missions for the 21st century.