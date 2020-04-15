If We Could Time Travel Back to January 2020 and Explain the Future to Our Past Selves…

(via) If you could go back four months in time to have a conversation with yourself about the immediate future, chances are the exchange wouldn’t be as amusing as comedian Julie Nolke imagines here, but we could definitely use the laugh, so…
