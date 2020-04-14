Community News / West End

West End’s Beetbox Launches New ‘Beetbox Basics’ All-Vegan Condiments

Portrait

The GOODS from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver plant-based hotspot Beetbox is helping at-home chefs add effortless finishing touches to their own culinary creations by making a selection of its most popular vegan condiments available in a take-home format with its new grocery line of ‘Beetbox Basics’.

Comprising the key ‘secret ingredients’ that make the West End restaurant’s range of plant-based comfort food fare so delicious and in-demand, the full lineup of Beetbox Basics includes:

Miso ‘Mayo’ $5 (8oz jar)
Chipotle ‘Mayo’ $5 (8oz jar)
Tahini Dressing $5 (8oz jar)
Burger Sauce $5 (8oz jar)
Hot Sauce $5 (5oz bottle)
Ranch Dressing $5 (8oz jar)
Caesar Dressing $5 (8oz jar)
‘Bac-un’ Slices $6 (12 pieces)
Mushroom XO $7 (8oz jar)
Vegan ‘Mayo’ $7 (16oz jar)
Miso Gravy $7 (16oz jar)
Root Veggie Queso $7 (16oz jar)
Spicy Pickles $7.5 (16oz jar)
Sweet & Sour Pickles $7.5 (16oz jar)

Beetbox Basics joins Beetbox’s new lineup of brown rice bowls that come in Garden (sprouted legumes, miso roasted carrots & squash, kale slaw with chili ‘mayo’, green goddess dressing, pumpkin seed dukkah), Crispy Tofu (crispy fried tofu, avocado, cucumber kimchi, pickled radishes, seasme broccoli, miso dressing), and Crispy Taco (avocado, pico de gallo, spicy black beans, cheezy corn & cashew sour cream, corn tortilla) varieties.

Opened last fall at 1074 Davie Street, Beetbox is the latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford and is a unique counter-service concept offering a menu of mouthwatering plant-based meat alternatives for lunch, dinner and late-night pick-up and delivery via DoorDash, Foodora and Skip The Dishes.

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | An exciting culinary concept located in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is a counter-service restaurant offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up and delivery service. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a lunch, dinner and late-night menu of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar featuring local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, zero-proof libations and vegan milkshakes.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
