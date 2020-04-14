Community News / Main Street

Torafuku Readies New, Convenient Heat-And-Serve Meals to Enjoy at Home

Portrait

The GOODS from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | Torafuku presents Torafuku@Home, new heat-and-serve meals made to enjoy in the home. Diners will discover an impassioned project that’s an intimate invitation to the Kuan family table.

Torafuku’s convenient offerings are comprised of fan favourites and new dishes that have been inspired by Executive Chef Steve Kuan’s connections and memories to Taiwan. “We really want to be with our families, and we also deeply miss the flavours from Taiwan – so we started to make some Taiwanese-inspired dishes” shares Kuan. The result is an array of heartfelt items that deliver a bounty of flavours and are perfectly designed to enjoy in the home.

The Torafuku@Home offerings all come in convenient packaging for storing or freezing; all meals can be prepared within 10 minutes. Each item or meal package is accompanied with reheating instructions. Most items are vacuum-sealed and require only a quick drop into boiling water to reheat. “We carefully tested and chose dishes that would not be compromised by reheating and freezing,” explains Kuan. In addition to food diners will also have access to the Torafuku wine cellar, beer and spirits collection – all currently 30% off regular retail pricing.

Customers may shop both a line of meal packages and a la carte items, all at an exceptional value. Meal packages are designed to feed two or four people and are priced at $39 and $89, respectively. Shoppers may opt for Mama Kuan’s Kitchen – a package of authentic Taiwanese favourites, or choose from packages that inventively infuse other international techniques. Highlights from the various packages include a homey Miso Awesome Veggie Chowder, the much-loved Everyday I’m Brusselin’ salad, Sake Braised Beef Shank and Gone Fishing – a whole fried fish with tamarind sweet sour sauce.

Regular patrons have long flocked to Torafuku for its Beef Noodle Soup, a comforting soup of tender sake-braised beef shank in a deeply savoury and soulful broth. Now one of Vancouver’s top comfort dishes can be enjoyed in the home – Kuan’s Beef Noodle Soup Kit ($28) serves two and is complete with marinated soft-boiled egg, pickled cabbage and cilantro. Old GrandMa’s Tofu ($13) is a new addition; it’s a hearty dish of mapo tofu and minced pork – Grandma wasn’t afraid of spice, but Kuan balances the heat with salty bean paste for a well-rounded meal that’s the perfect accompaniment to a warm bowl of steamed rice.

Perhaps the most sentimental item available is the Ugly Zongzi, a bamboo leaf wrapped glutinous rice dumpling, brimming with mushrooms and marinated pork shoulder. Most mothers have a signature dish they thoroughly enjoy sharing; for Kuan’s, it’s Zongzi, “Sharing the Zongzi makes her so happy all the time and she loves making them” shares Kuan. Chef hopes his attempt at the dish will spread as much joy as his mother’s. “I never really learned properly from her. Hence I named this Ugly Zongzi, because it’s not as pretty as the one my mom made,” jokes Kuan. Ugly Zongzi ($8 for two) is a special feature and will only be available for a limited time; however, these homey treats can be frozen and reheated later.

Torafuku’s new offerings are the product of a pandemic that has evoked feelings of separation, something relatable to all. Chef’s culinary discovery to ease these feelings and celebrate traditions has resulted in a menu that is not only delicious but from the heart. Torafuku hopes patrons will also find comfort in this menu and encourages others to reflect and rediscover connections to food and family during this time.

The new menu is available starting Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and can be ordered on the Torafuku website. Orders are available for pickup daily between 3:00pm – 5:00pm from the restaurant. Delivery is available for pre-ordered items and is complimentary for orders over $50 within Vancouver. Delivery to Richmond and Burnaby is available with a $10 fee. Delivery service is available daily between 5:00pm – 7:00pm. The menu can be viewed online here.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.

Torafuku
Neighbourhood: Main Street
958 Main St. | 778-903-2006 | WEBSITE
