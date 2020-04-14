Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Collective Launches New Online Store to Help Metro Vancouver Shop Local

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | In support of its commissary small business members, Coho Collective (Coho) introduces a brand new initiative called Coho Market, which officially opens online today, April 14, 2020. At launch, more than 100 items from 20 local brands are available, with local delivery all across Metro Vancouver. Examples include baked goods, spreads, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, vegan options, snacks, and beverages.

“We have always been about championing small businesses at Coho, and it’s critical now, more than ever,” says Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective, who opened the first commissary in 2018 with co-founder and COO Amrit Maharaj. “Our members have so much passion and so much drive – many are still producing, but at reduced capacity. We wanted to help them get their products and goods in the hands of Canadians another way, especially since many sell at Farmers’ Markets but so many are closed now – through a collective online store. The Coho Market is now open.”

Current participating businesses include BobAli Foods, Bites Snacks, Cacao Now, Elle’s Kitchen, Feeding Mama, Jaconde Patisserie, Joyful Choices, Justgo Smoothie, KASA Baking, Kiki’s Kitchen, Next Level, One Up Pure Energy Inc., Panela Lemon, Salty Cabbage Kimchi, Sriracha Revolver Hot Sauce, Susgrainable, Urban Tadka, TAO, Tality Kombucha, and Vankoji Foods Ltd.

To order, customers can visit Coho Collective’s website and click on the Market link. Currently, orders placed by Saturday 9 p.m. will be delivered the following week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, depending on location. More detailed information on contactless delivery can be found here.

“This is our way of celebrating the hard work and the hustle of our members, so they can not only survive these uncertain times, but thrive,” adds Barnes. “At the same time, help people discover a new local brand or two. How about some peanut butter and jam cookie dough from KASA Baking, frozen Jackfruit Salan from Urban Tadka, or artisanal sourdough from Susgrainable? There are so many options, and we hope to add even more members to Coho Market in the coming weeks.”

Coho Collective operates three commissaries in the Lower Mainland – two in Vancouver, and one in North Vancouver. Its Coho Coffee cafe (1370 East Georgia Street) is expected to launch coffee deliveries this week, with food to come.

For more information, please visit www.cohocommissary.com.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Co-founded by Andrew Barnes and Amrit Maharaj, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
Coho Collective’s New 10,000 Square Foot Commissary Is Now Open

