The Mackenzie Room Debuts Weekend ‘Family Meal’

The GOODS from The Mackenzie Room

Vancouver, BC | With the long weekend fast approaching, we wanted to say hello and let you that we’re still here! We sincerely hope you and yours are staying healthy and safe and we can’t wait to invite you back to The Mackenzie Room – this place doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to our city, our community, our team and to our guests.

Covid meant closing our dining rooms. It also meant identifying what hospitality truly means in a time of crisis. On March 17th we introduced Staff Meal – healthy, affordable meals ($5-$10) with the opportunity to donate to those in need.

Staff Meal is currently available Tuesday through Saturday. Orders can be placed from 8am to 2pm. Same Day Pickup. 4:30pm-6:30pm. (from the back of our sister restaurant, Say Mercy!, 4298 Fraser Street).

The newest addition to our lineup is FAMILY MEAL (ranging from $28-$44). Let us take care of your dinner prep. We make it. You bake it. Available only on Fridays and Saturdays.

These are trying times. If you are in a position to give and would like to do so through the Staff Meal initiative, you can do so below. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your unwavering support, your kindness and your generosity.

Until we meet again.

CLICK HERE to purchase a “Suspended Stew” ($5) and we will DONATE it on your behalf to someone in need.

CLICK HERE to purchase a “Frontline Meal” ($50-$150) and we will DONATE it on your behalf to the Frontline Heroes that are working every day to keep us safe.

THIS IS THE MACKENZIE ROOM