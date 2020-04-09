Take the Night Off and Enjoy Nightingale’s Frozen Family Meals

Community News / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | We hope that you’re well, that you’re staying healthy and you’re staying home. While we deeply miss the nightly buzz of our dining room and bar, we understand that the important measures we are all taking now, will benefit us later, meaning that we can welcome our regulars, family and friends old and new, back through our doors again sooner.

Our priority remains to protect the health of our staff, our guests and our community while we continue to feed and nurture you safely so, in addition to our recently launched Nightingale To-Go take-out and delivery menus, we have added frozen family meals for delivery and pick up to our offerings. We know that you don’t always feel like cooking – so let us give you the night off!

Our frozen family meals are expertly prepared in Nightingale’s kitchens to comply with rigid health and safety standards and are loaded with quality and flavour; all you have to do is heat them up. Items on the new menu include: Classic minestrone soup with cannellini beans (1 L) – $15; French onion soup (1 L) – $15; Prosciutto lasagne (serves 3-4) – $30; Classic osso bucco (2 per order) – $48; Shepherd’s pie (serves 3) and more. Stock your freezer now to ensure a delicious, nutritious home-cooked meal is never far away!

Orders can be placed via email or phone, or through our delivery partner DoorDash. Online ordering will launch soon in addition to an expanded delivery service in partnership with Legends Haul who will provide deliveries beyond Vancouver to other parts of the province. For further updates and announcements follow @nightingalerest or visit our website at www.hawknightingale.com.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11am – midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.

