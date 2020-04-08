Community News / Downtown

Vancouverites Now Have Three Ways to Satisfying Their ‘Cafe Medina’ Cravings

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | With community health and safety as the top priority across the globe, local restaurants like Café Medina have had to quickly adapt to a rapidly changing market – at a pace never seen before.

“We closed temporarily for two weeks so that we could get online infrastructure and all of the pieces that we needed in place in order to continue to service our customers in a safe way that practices physical distancing,” says Jenna Briscoe, General Manager, Café Medina. “It’s a tough and scary time for everyone in our industry right now and we can’t tell you how much we appreciate those who continue to support our online grocery store and take-out.”

Café Medina, famously known for its decadent waffles and lavender lattes, have launched an online grocery store and options for take-out and delivery on skip the dishes, ritual, tock and coming soon on foodora. Their new online take-out menu has customer favourites like Cassoulet, Paella and waffles (of course) with the addition of new dinner items like Agneau et Poivre Flatbread and Tagine de Poulet.

“We’ve noticed line-ups out the doors and down the blocks at grocery and liquor stores, so we wanted to provide the community with another option to pick up fresh items to take home safely,” says Jenna.

Not only can you skip the line, but their online grocery store is available for next day delivery or you can arrive for pick-up and the team will bring the groceries out to your car. On the Café Medina online shelves, you’ll find items like: smoked bacon, organic free-range eggs, house made tomato sauce, and those famous waffles.

While the outcome of our current situation is uncertain, one thing remains clear – we are all in this together and we want to continue to do everything that we can to keep the community safe and healthy. Stay home and support local where you can.

About Café Medina | Since opening in 2008, Café Medina has carved out a niche as a truly exceptional breakfast, lunch and weekend-brunch destination that effortlessly blends eclectic bistro fare, connoisseur-savvy coffee and sweet nourishment via the city’s best Belgian waffles.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

