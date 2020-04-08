Community News

Tractor Foods Announces Easter Family Meals

Portrait

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | Pick up a family meal for four this Easter. There are four options, the details of which are below:

Vegan ($34): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops of southwest quinoa, 4 scoops Kale Caesar, 2 portions chili lime tofu, 4 sweet potato falafels. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.

Vegan Premium ($68): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops of southwest quinoa, 4 scoops Kale Caesar, 2 portions chili lime tofu, 4 sweet potato falafels, 32oz thai veggie stew, 4 power cookies. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.

Rosemary Chicken ($43): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops lemon kale, 4 scoops mushroom ditalini, 4 rosemary chicken breasts. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.

Rosemary Chicken Premium ($76): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops lemon kale, 4 scoops mushroom ditalini, 4 rosemary chicken breasts, 32oz butternut squash soup, 4 slices harvest loaf. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.

Tractor Foods (Broadway & Ash)
Neighbourhood: West Side
601 West Broadway | WEBSITE
Tractor Foods Announces Easter Family Meals
Tractor Offers Free Meals to First Responders and Healthcare Professionals

There are 0 comments

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Had a Food Delivery App That Wasn’t Exploitive

To food delivery apps, this virus hasn't been a crisis. It's been an opportunity. Local restaurants are already considering alternatives.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

110 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Honour Bound

Spend Your Canadian Emergency Response Benefit Like You Love Vancouver

The big box stores, chain restaurants and online giants don't need your money as much as the little guys do right now.

Want to Help Small, Independent Groceries and Food Stores? It’s Not Hard…

We get the appeal and convenience of the major grocery chains, but it's vital to support the little guys as much as we can right now.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Fable Diner Announces Butcher’s Cut Steak Dinner for Take-Out and Delivery

Community News / Downtown

Vancouverites Now Have Three Ways to Satisfying Their ‘Cafe Medina’ Cravings

Community News / The Okanagan

Hester Creek and Terrafina Restaurant Delivering Convenience For Your Table This Spring

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases New Hedgerow Brew As Part of ‘Calamity Companion Collection’