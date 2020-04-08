Tractor Foods Announces Easter Family Meals

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | Pick up a family meal for four this Easter. There are four options, the details of which are below:

Vegan ($34): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops of southwest quinoa, 4 scoops Kale Caesar, 2 portions chili lime tofu, 4 sweet potato falafels. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.

Vegan Premium ($68): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops of southwest quinoa, 4 scoops Kale Caesar, 2 portions chili lime tofu, 4 sweet potato falafels, 32oz thai veggie stew, 4 power cookies. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.

Rosemary Chicken ($43): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops lemon kale, 4 scoops mushroom ditalini, 4 rosemary chicken breasts. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.

Rosemary Chicken Premium ($76): Healthy meal for 4. Base of power greens, 4 scoops lemon kale, 4 scoops mushroom ditalini, 4 rosemary chicken breasts, 32oz butternut squash soup, 4 slices harvest loaf. White balsamic dressing, hot sauce, and tahini lemon sauce served on the side.