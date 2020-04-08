Pair Your Take-Out and Home Cooking With Bottles From These BC Wineries

The GOODS from the Naramata Bench Wineries Association

Naramata, BC | Many of your favourite restaurants and pubs can now include a bottle of wine in your take out or delivery order. With your next order ask what they have from Naramata that pairs with your meal. If they don’t have what you’re looking for don’t despair! All our wineries have direct delivery options with online or phone ordering. Click HERE to check out your favourites.

Live close to the Naramata Bench? (Lucky you!) Many Naramata Bench wineries have wine pick up options, and some have limited retail shopping with low contact. Food-to-go options are now available from Hillside Winery Bistro and The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery. As well, Upper Bench Winery & Creamery has hand made artisan cheeses to go. Each winery’s offering is as individual and unique as their wines. Click HERE to explore your options.

Here are direct links to our members’ websites so you can check out your favourites and explore some new tastes – all in the safety and comfort of home: