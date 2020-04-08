Hester Creek and Terrafina Restaurant Delivering Convenience For Your Table This Spring

The Goods from Hester Creek

Oliver, BC | As we all SIP (shelter in place) with loved ones this spring, Hester Creek is providing some added conveniences for making life a little easier and more enjoyable. Our new offerings include new takeout dining options, a spring photo contest, and spring wine releases with free shipping.

We have started a takeout service from our Terrafina Restaurant on Wednesdays and Saturdays with a delectable weekly fresh sheet menu by Chef Adair. Guests may add bottles of wine to their dinner order (at wine shop prices), along with the option for free home delivery from Osoyoos to Okanagan Falls.

For Easter, Chef Adair has also designed a special multi-course dinner menu for two or four. Safe contactless pickups will be arranged for Sunday April 12. More details are at www.terrafinarestaurant.com.

In these uncertain times, we’re pleased to offer budget friendly, friends and family pricing of $15.99 of our 2019 Pinot Gris Viognier and 2018 Select Barrels Merlot, with a minimum 6 bottle order. This wine special is available for a limited time, until Monday April 20th.

A new 2019 release, our unique white blend of Pinot Gris (71%) and Viognier (29%) is crafted with fruit from select growers in Oliver and Osoyoos. An enticing and unoaked wine, the lush and refreshing palate is bursting with zesty citrus flavours balanced by wildflower honey.

The 2018 Select Barrels Merlot is made with fruit from our Golden Mile Bench estate along with our vineyard manager Iqbal Gill’s vineyards here in Oliver.

Starting this Wednesday, April 8th, we’re inviting people to share their Hester Creek spring moment. Whether it’s a food pairing, an afternoon on the deck, wine with a view, or a bottle shared with a partner. Users can post their Hester Creek spring moment on our social channels with the lucky winner receiving a prize pack valued at $250. Use hashtag #SpringWithHester through Instagram and Facebook from April 8th – April 30th. Each post will have a chance to win, and users may post as many moments at they wish!

ABOUT HESTER CREEK | At Hester Creek Estate Winery, our roots run deep. As one of the oldest wine properties in the South Okanagan, we are graced with historic vineyards and a modern winery. A pioneer on the Golden Mile Bench, our vineyard was first planted with classic varietals in 1968. Blending traditional, sustainable vineyard practices and innovative winemaking with a state of the art cellar, our wines reflect our celebrated terroir. A destination winery, Hester Creek offers a gracious wine country welcome to guests, with premium old vines wines, and unique True Wine Experiences. Our Mediterranean influenced setting offers customized tastings, scenic patios, summer barbeques, live music, farm-to-table cooking classes, luxury Tuscany styled villas, and Italian inspired dining at Terrafina at Hester Creek.