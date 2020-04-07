Community News / The Okanagan

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Has Limited Time Offers on Your Favourite Wines

Portrait

The GOODS from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Peachland, BC | Take a break from the global worry and enjoy the simple things in life. Share a glass of wine and a nice home cooked meal while reconnecting with the loved ones in your life. Whether it is from across the table, by phone or video screen, we all need some extra love right now.

For the month of April we are offering some special pricing on the following wines:

2016 Fitz Brut – $29.99 (regular $32.99)
2018 The Unwinder Ehrenfelser – $17.50 (regular $19.50)
2017 Sudden Inversion Meritage – $26.50 (regular $28.50)

We are currently offering free shipping within Canada on the purchase of 6 or more bottles. No promo code required. Wine Club Members still enjoy an extra 15% off purchases.

BUY NOW

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards
Region: The Okanagan
697 Highway 97 South, Peachland | 250-767-2768 | WEBSITE
Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Has Limited Time Offers on Your Favourite Wines
Statement from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Regarding COVID-19

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / Ottawa

The View From Your Window #225

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Estate Winery Donating $1 to BC Hospitality Foundation for Every Bottle Sold in BC

Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Launches Online Ordering for Take-Out Food and Wine

Community News / The Okanagan

You Can Still Enjoy the Naramata Wines You Love While Doing Your Bit to Flatten the Curve

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Had a Food Delivery App That Wasn’t Exploitive

To food delivery apps, this virus hasn't been a crisis. It's been an opportunity. Local restaurants are already considering alternatives.

Diner

Vancouver Food Legend Nathan Fong Has Died

Nathan will be remembered as a wonderfully kind and compassionate human being, and BC is forever the lesser without him.

109 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Honour Bound

Spend Your Canadian Emergency Response Benefit Like You Love Vancouver

The big box stores, chain restaurants and online giants don't need your money as much as the little guys do right now.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Treated Like You’re Expendable and Telling Your Landlord to Get a Real Job

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean ponders the time it takes to get organized and the chances of goats running our streets.

Previous
These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks
Next
With Mountains Closed Around the World, Skiers Stuck at Home Are Getting Creative

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s L’Abattoir Launches Weekly Take-Away and Delivery Menu

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Readies Easter Dinner Meal Kits

Community News / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s Modus Coffee Launches Pick-Up and To-Go Service

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery to Help Feed Cowichan Valley Children