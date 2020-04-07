Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards Has Limited Time Offers on Your Favourite Wines

The GOODS from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Peachland, BC | Take a break from the global worry and enjoy the simple things in life. Share a glass of wine and a nice home cooked meal while reconnecting with the loved ones in your life. Whether it is from across the table, by phone or video screen, we all need some extra love right now.

For the month of April we are offering some special pricing on the following wines:

2016 Fitz Brut – $29.99 (regular $32.99)

2018 The Unwinder Ehrenfelser – $17.50 (regular $19.50)

2017 Sudden Inversion Meritage – $26.50 (regular $28.50)

We are currently offering free shipping within Canada on the purchase of 6 or more bottles. No promo code required. Wine Club Members still enjoy an extra 15% off purchases.