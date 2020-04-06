These East Van Restaurants Have Joined Forces to Create ‘Silver Linings’ Meal Plan

The GOODS from Jamjar
Vancouver, BC | Silver Lining brings forward the best of human nature during these challenging times. Misfortune has brought us together to offer our diners safety and value in the comfort of their homes. Our monthly meal plan provides 5 rotating cuisines for a balanced and flavourful diet. Each day is served by one of the participating restaurants. Our delivery zone spans between Nanaimo & Oak and 41st and Hastings. If you are outside this zone please message us at info [at] jam-jar.ca and we’ll do our best to accommodate or find an alternative solution.
Collaborating partners include:
Choose from 3 or 5 days, with or without dessert and we’ll deliver daily to your homes. You can also support your local distillery and craft brewery and add signature spirits, cocktails and artisanal beers to make your meals even more memorable.
3 Meals a week for four weeks @ $240/Month
3 Meals + Dessert a week for four weeks @ $275
5 Meals a week for four weeks @ $299/Month
5 Meals + Dessert a week for four weeks @ $359
24 Hour notice applies to all submissions and deliveries are done between 5:15PM-6:00PM.
