Honour Bound

Spend Your Canadian Emergency Response Benefit Like You Love Vancouver

Portrait

If you are anticipating some financial relief from the Feds in the coming days, please consider doing your city a solid and spending whatever tiny amount you’ve allotted for discretionary purposes on local, independent businesses. The big box stores, chain restaurants and online giants don’t need your money as much as the little guys do right now, and the little guys are one of the key things that make this city special.

I understand that it’s never a good look to tell people how to spend their money, but let’s be clear: this is government cheese — it’s our money. We’re all going to pay for it eventually, by way of taxes after our economy recovers. So spread that cheddar. Make it count.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…It Had a Food Delivery App That Wasn’t Exploitive

To food delivery apps, this virus hasn't been a crisis. It's been an opportunity. Local restaurants are already considering alternatives.

Diner

Vancouver Food Legend Nathan Fong Has Died

Nathan will be remembered as a wonderfully kind and compassionate human being, and BC is forever the lesser without him.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Treated Like You’re Expendable and Telling Your Landlord to Get a Real Job

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean ponders the time it takes to get organized and the chances of goats running our streets.

101 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s ‘Cabrito’ Restaurant Announces Impending Closure

Honour Bound

See more from Honour Bound
Honour Bound

Everything You Need to Know About the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund

Here's a copy of the local effort's launch release with relevant links and details on how funds will be distributed:

Honour Bound

Just Stay the Fuck Away From Each Other

If we operate under the assumption that every person around us is infected, we'll get through this with fewer unnecessary deaths.

Honour Bound / Downtown

Over a Dozen Vancouver Chefs Band Together for New Event Series, KitchenAide

"We started with a broken industry. We’re still not perfect, but we know there’s a problem, and we want to fix it."

Honour Bound / Downtown

Chambar to Host Special Feast in Support of One of Its Veteran Servers

Chambar server Portia Pascuzzo is self-publishing a new book with the support of the restaurant and the hospitality community.