West Pender’s Autostrada Now Offering Take-Out, Plus ‘Heat & Eat’ Meals

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver, you’ve humbled us with your industry support! We’re proud to be part of your family and the communities we serve together. Starting today, we’re pleased to offer Take-Away & Delivery at Autostrada Downtown. Bring Italy home with you via take-away and delivery, available 5-8pm daily. Bonus: Tomorrow’s dinner done! Chef has also prepared his favourites for heat & eat convenience. Order here.

The Main Street location continues to take orders by phone; pre-orders start 3pm daily for Take-Away (menu/order here).

