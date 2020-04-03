Community News / Downtown

West Pender’s Autostrada Now Offering Take-Out, Plus ‘Heat & Eat’ Meals

Portrait

The GOODS from Autostrada Osteria

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver, you’ve humbled us with your industry support! We’re proud to be part of your family and the communities we serve together. Starting today, we’re pleased to offer Take-Away & Delivery at Autostrada Downtown. Bring Italy home with you via take-away and delivery, available 5-8pm daily. Bonus: Tomorrow’s dinner done! Chef has also prepared his favourites for heat & eat convenience. Order here.

The Main Street location continues to take orders by phone; pre-orders start 3pm daily for Take-Away (menu/order here).

THIS IS AUTOSTRADA OSTERIA

  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_26
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_19
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_1
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_43
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_45
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_42
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_31
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_27
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_20
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_17
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_14
  • britney-gill-photography_AUTOSTRADA_0319_9
Autostrada (West Pender)
Neighbourhood: Downtown
350 West Pender St. | 604-428-9694 | WEBSITE
West Pender’s Autostrada Now Offering Take-Out, Plus ‘Heat & Eat’ Meals
Christina Cottell Does ‘The Dishes’
Autostrada Osteria
Neighbourhood: Main Street
4811 Main St. | 604-428-6820 | WEBSITE
West Pender’s Autostrada Now Offering Take-Out, Plus ‘Heat & Eat’ Meals
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Definitive Records / Downtown

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.

11 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Possibly the Best Place to Drink Craft Beer in Downtown Vancouver

The Magnet has quickly emerged as a reliable place to acquaint oneself with the freshest pleasures of British Columbian craft beer.

Lexicon / Downtown

Vancouverites Remember Exactly Where They Were When This Happened Ten Years Ago...

"I was at my parents' house with my face full of seven-layer dip when Sid the Kid scored the Golden Goal..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Mis En Place / Downtown

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 1 — Culinary Futures, Real Talk With Local Cooks

Tony Minichiello and Bruce McAdams talk about the changes coming to education for the next-generation of professional cooks.

Popular

Diner

Vancouver Food Legend Nathan Fong Has Died

Nathan will be remembered as a wonderfully kind and compassionate human being, and BC is forever the lesser without him.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Treated Like You’re Expendable and Telling Your Landlord to Get a Real Job

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean ponders the time it takes to get organized and the chances of goats running our streets.

101 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Nailing Tim Horton’s to the Wall and the Restaurant Industry’s Many Pre-Existing Conditions

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia takes note of how the industry is responding to an unprecedented crisis.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s ‘Cabrito’ Restaurant Announces Impending Closure

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Let Chambar Come to You With Home Delivery of Food, Wine and Beer

Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters’ Chocolate Easter Eggs Now Available Online

Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s ‘Cabrito’ Restaurant Announces Impending Closure

Community News / Port Moody

The Parkside Brewery Launches Home Delivery