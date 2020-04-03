Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Introduces Special ‘St. Lawrence à la Maison’ Take-Out Menus

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Chef J-C Poirier and the team at award-winning restaurant St. Lawrence are mobilizing to prepare homespun Québécois meals for pick-up that will nourish the soul and support a local charity by introducing ‘St. Lawrence à la Maison’ beginning today: Friday, April 3.

The new program features rotating weekly menus and lets guests enjoy the restaurant’s signature cuisine in the comfort of their own home courtesy of packages that include mains, side dishes, house-baked rolls and dessert for $47 per person plus tax, with vegetarian options also available. Partial proceeds from the sale of each meal will be donated directly to Union Gospel Mission, which provides services for those struggling with poverty, homelessness and addiction in the Downtown Eastside.

St. Lawrence à la Maison menus are available for pre-order Wednesdays through Saturdays while quantities last — with a special additional Easter Meal service offered on Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13 — at stlawrencerestaurant.com and can be picked up at the restaurant (269 Powell Street) from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Select bottles of red and white wine can also be added to any order, and guests are invited to enroll in the St. Lawrence Wine Club, which allows members to purchase six bottles of wine — one sparkling, one rosé, one white and three reds — straight from the St. Lawrence cellar.

ST. LAWRENCE À LA MAISON MENUS

Friday, April 3 & Saturday, April 4
Beef Cheek Bourguignon with Spaetzle
Endive salad, Apple, Pecans and Blue Cheese
Maple Dinner Rolls, Cretons & Mustard
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Rice Pudding with Salted Caramel

Wednesday, April 8 & Thursday, April 9
Poulet à la Crème with Rice Pilaf
Green Salad with Herb Vinaigrette
Maple Dinner Rolls, Cretons & Mustard
Haricots Vert
Lemon Tart & Meringue

Friday, April 10 & Saturday, April 11
Navarin of Lamb Shoulder with Braised Vegetables
Pomme Boulangère (potato gratin)
Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Mint, Raisins and Honey Vinaigrette
Maple Dinner Rolls, Cretons & Mustard
Chocolate Cake & Chantilly Cream

Easter Sunday, April 12 & Monday, April 13
Lapin à la Moutarde avec Gnocchi
Colin’s Pâté en Croûte
Grilled Cabbage Salad
Roasted Carrots
Maple Dinner Rolls, Cretons & Mustard
Blueberry Pie

“We want our guests to gather at their dinner tables and share in an unforgettable dining experience in the comfort of their own home,” says St. Lawrence Chef and Owner J-C Poirier. “My wife and I have two daughters and we know how important it is to come together for a meal that doesn’t just fill you up but feeds the soul.”

Earlier this year, St. Lawrence was named the No. 5 restaurant in Canada in the 2019 compilation of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants before claiming its second-straight Restaurant of the Year honour in addition to nods for Best Gastown and Best French at the 2019 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, while Poirier was singled out as the magazine’s Chef of the Year.

ORDERING INFO | A limited quantity of St. Lawrence à la Maison packages can be ordered in advance for $47 per person for pick-up at the restaurant Wednesdays through Saturdays in addition to Easter Weekend (Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13) at stlawrencerestaurant.com.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest news, visit stlawrencerestaurant.com, become a fan of /stlawrencerestaurant on Facebook and follow @stlawrencevan on Instagram.

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, the No. 4 spot on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants, the No. 5 spot on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2019 and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence to Host Trio of Exclusive ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinners in January

