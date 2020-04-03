Let Culinary Capers Cater Your Easter Feast

The GOODS from Culinary Capers

Vancouver, BC | Culinary Capers has revealed its Easter Menu for 2020! Order by 12pm on Wednesday, April 8th for pick up or delivery between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, April 11th. Contactless delivery options are available.

EASTER MENU

HONEY ROASTED HAM DINNER

OVEN READY HONEY GLAZED HAM, APRICOT CHUTNEY

ORGANIC BABY CARROTS + FRENCH GREEN BEANS, HERB BUTTER

SCALLOPED POTATOES

CRISP GREEN SALAD, BUTTERMILK DILL DRESSING

DECORATED EASTER SUGAR COOKIES

LEMON DRIZZLE CAKE

FEEDS 4 $80

ROAST CHICKEN DINNER + SIDES

OVEN READY WHOLE FREE RUN CHICKEN

FEEDS 4 $85

SALMON + SIDES

WILD SOCKEYE SALMON, HERBED GARLIC YOGURT SAUCE

FEEDS 4 $100

SHORT RIB + SIDES

BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB, RED WINE JUS

FEEDS 4 $130

ADD WINE

Narrative Red – $30

Narrative White – $30

Blue Mountain Pinot Gris – $30

Blue Mountain Pinto Noir – $40

Joie Noble Blend – $40

Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon – $40

ORDER + PICKUP DETAILS

**Order by 12:00pm Wednesday April 8th

Pick up or delivery between 2:00pm – 5:00pm, Saturday April 11th

Contactless delivery options are available

Please note our NEW ADDRESS: 620 Clark Drive, Vancouver V5L 3H8

Food will be presented on recyclable platters and foil cookware (with heating instructions for a domestic oven).

To order call 604.875.0123 | info@culinarycapers.com

About Culinary Capers | Over 33 years ago, Debra Lykkemark had a vision – to create an exceptional catering company that combined cutting edge restaurant quality cuisine with seamless, professional service. That mandate has never wavered, and Culinary Capers has earned international acclaim for producing amazing award-winning events.