Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Arbor’s Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

 The Southern Fried Artichoke sandwich at Main Street’s Arbor typifies what the casual restaurant is all about: vegetarian and vegan comfort food made with high quality ingredients. The ciabatta bun is slicked with a vegan mayo and a gently kicking housemade hot sauce. More direct spice comes from thinly sliced jalapeno coins, but this is cooled by a carrot and cabbage slaw and a creamy mousse made of avocado and lime. There are salty, smoky eggplant bacon shards to appreciate, but the crispy fried artichoke chunks are the real stars. Seasoned with paprika, cayenne, onion and garlic powders, they can play tasty tricks on the teeth of Southern fried chicken fans. At the time of writing (during the Covid-19 pandemic), this beautiful sandwich is only available via the restaurant’s take-out program.

Arbor
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3941 Main St. | 604-620-3256 | WEBSITE
The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Arbor’s Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich
Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Main Street

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #226

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #224

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Vancouverites / Main Street

Six Questions With Concert Pianist and Creative Collaborator, Annie Yim

For her March 10th concert at the Fox Cabaret, Annie is set to perform The Poet Speaks: From Debussy to Pärt.

You Should Know / Main Street

How Mt. Pleasant Narrowly Escaped Having a Massive Cop Shop and Jail

In early the early 1950s, the City of Vancouver had big plans to build a new police station where Kingsgate Mall is today.

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Fish & Chips at The Fish Counter

This pioneering seafood market has several versions of the crispy stuff, from Pacific Cod and Ling Cod to Halibut and Salmon.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This Agnolotti Dish on Main Street

Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is making a fancy facsimile of Mennonite pork sausage and dumplings at Published.

Popular

Diner

Vancouver Food Legend Nathan Fong Has Died

Nathan will be remembered as a wonderfully kind and compassionate human being, and BC is forever the lesser without him.

Tea and Two Slices

On Being Treated Like You’re Expendable and Telling Your Landlord to Get a Real Job

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean ponders the time it takes to get organized and the chances of goats running our streets.

99 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Food Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Nailing Tim Horton’s to the Wall and the Restaurant Industry’s Many Pre-Existing Conditions

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia takes note of how the industry is responding to an unprecedented crisis.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Watch Italy’s Mayors Furiously Admonish Their Own Citizens for Ignoring Calls to Stay Home

At the time of writing (March 30th, 2020), the death toll in Italy is over 10,000 -- now the highest in the world.

Previous
Commercial Drive’s ‘Cabrito’ Restaurant Announces Impending Closure
Next
East Van Roasters’ Chocolate Easter Eggs Now Available Online

Comfort Food

See more from Comfort Food
Comfort Food / Commercial Drive

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Pepino’s Signature ‘Spaghetti & Meatballs’

There are two big meatballs per order, and these are made with a combination of beef, pork and three cheeses (pecorino, grana, ricotta).

Comfort Food / Commercial Drive

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Nashville Hot Chicken Sando at Downlow

The heat typically comes from cayenne, but its Scoville levels can be upped to an insane, face-melting degree.

Comfort Food / Strathcona

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Tonkatsu With Curry Rice at Dosanko

It has all the 'comforting' elements from crunchiness to gooeyness, plus enough umaminess to ignite a palate well-rinsed in cold beer.

Comfort Food / Downtown

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Cheese Toast at Hy’s Steakhouse

The original 1955 recipe called for a butter and cheese mix melted like an enveloping blanket over thick slabs of white bread...