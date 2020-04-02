The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Arbor’s Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

The Southern Fried Artichoke sandwich at Main Street’s Arbor typifies what the casual restaurant is all about: vegetarian and vegan comfort food made with high quality ingredients. The ciabatta bun is slicked with a vegan mayo and a gently kicking housemade hot sauce. More direct spice comes from thinly sliced jalapeno coins, but this is cooled by a carrot and cabbage slaw and a creamy mousse made of avocado and lime. There are salty, smoky eggplant bacon shards to appreciate, but the crispy fried artichoke chunks are the real stars. Seasoned with paprika, cayenne, onion and garlic powders, they can play tasty tricks on the teeth of Southern fried chicken fans. At the time of writing (during the Covid-19 pandemic), this beautiful sandwich is only available via the restaurant’s take-out program.