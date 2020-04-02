Community News / Downtown

Let Chambar Come to You With Home Delivery of Food, Wine and Beer

Portrait

The GOODS from Chambar

Vancouver, BC | Enjoy weekly home deliveries of our easy to ‘Heat & Eat’ meals, and immune boosting broths. Our Sommelier and Bar Manager have made thoughtful wine and Belgian beer selections too! Order here.

Every Monday we’re delivering 200 meals to those with the greatest need in our Downtown Eastside. If you’d like to contribute to our Monday Meals program, please donate here.

The best way to support your favourite restaurants next to ordering food is purchasing gift cards. How many people do you need gifts for this coming year? Give the gift of Chambar.

Chambar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
568 Beatty St. | 604-879-7119 | WEBSITE
