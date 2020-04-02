Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s ‘Cabrito’ Restaurant Announces Impending Closure

The GOODS from Cabrito

Vancouver, BC | Hola amigos! We wanted to get in touch to update you with some news from Cabrito. The last 5 years have been a blast and we’ve been fortunate to welcome you at Cabrito and share this place where we were able to combine our love of music, Spanish food and sharing with friends.You are part of the reason it has been so special and for that we wish to thank you. Your support has meant the world to us.

Times are different now and it is time to turn the page. It is with some sadness and in a bittersweet mood that we are announcing that Cabrito will officially close on April 5th.

We would have loved to have a big party as a send off, and of course, this is not how we planned things but we know that many of you are experiencing life now in a way that is other than planned. So we will move on and focus on the bright moments that will be ahead.

For our last week with you we will be bringing you a taste of the delicious quality local and imported products we’ve always been proud to serve at Cabrito for you to enjoy in your home. For a limited time, you can visit Cabrito Provisions – our Deli Shop.

Now’s your chance to enjoy a variety of wine & beer from Spain at greatly reduced prices, local craft beer, cider, cheese and charcuterie platters, Txistorra, as well as a safe place to shop for high quality cupboard staples such as vinegar, olive oil, grainy mustard, marinated olives, eggs from rabbit river farm, Moja coffee, canned tomatoes & more.

Once again, thank you. Stay safe, be kind, help your neighbours and loved ones and enjoy some digital happy hours. Mucho amor!

Alex & the Cabrito Team

Cabrito
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2270 Commercial Drive | 604-620-7636 | WEBSITE
