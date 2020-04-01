Spaced

We’d Like to Self-Isolate in This Off-Grid Tiny House on the Other Side of the World

Portrait

With our cities now so laughably unaffordable, thousands of British Columbians are stuck imagining wonderful homes instead of living in them. Spaced is a record of our minds wandering the world of architecture and design, up and away from the unrewarding realities of shoebox condos, dark basement suites, sweet f~ck all on Craigslist and three levels of government that couldn’t give a damn.

To be able to escape the city for the sake of social distancing and enduring the Covid-19 pandemic (both physically and psychologically) is a dream worth having in these weird and dangerous times. Press play on the latest video from Living Big in a Tiny House, wherein you can dream that dream outside the New Zealand city of Wellington by going inside a wheeled beauty — a super simple and clean construction with a view.

Kelly’s inspiration for the home’s design was borrowed from Kiwi bush huts, being simple, minimal and connected to nature. Her architects took that concept to the next level, designing a home which is beautiful, modern, and cleverly designed to ensure that everything has a place with zero visual clutter.

Spaced

