With a Little Help From Our Friends…

We’re going through some tough times, folks. Most of the small companies we do business with have been shattered by the Covid-19 pandemic and countless friends are unemployed, under-employed, or doing their best to keep people employed. Making it even worse is that we don’t know when things will return to normal. Scout is doing its best keep up. Though our business is structured differently than those in hospitality, we are so umbilically tied to the industry that when it suffers, we suffer. By ‘we’ I mean Michelle, myself, and our contributors, several of whom have already been laid off from their main sources of income. We work from our kitchen table without investors or a safety net, so we know the anxiety that many are feeling right now. We’ll soldier on, come what may, but right now we could really use a little help from our friends…

To keep us going through the next few months, we’re looking for the following:

15 new members. Since so many of our existing members – particularly the restaurants – have closed or are struggling to make ends meet right now, we have extended the terms of many at no additional charge so they can still publish their news to our Bulletin Board. This has left us with a massive gap in funding. Scout membership is a cheap but effective way to get messaging out to the food and beverage scene in British Columbia, so if your company or organisation is in a position to support us by using this tool, this is a great time to get on board!

5 new advertisers. These square ad blocks are distributed throughout the website and link out to our partners. Just send us your logo and your link and we’ll do the rest! This is a very inexpensive way to get your brand in front of our readers and to show your support for what we do.

10 special project/section sponsors. Scout’s special editorial projects/sections are the backbone of what we do. The sponsor message (“This page would not be possible without the generous support of _____”) would be at the top of the project landing page and/or permanently fixed to the top of every new post added to that landing page. These can be sponsored monthly by companies, organisations, associations, generous individuals and/or families. The projects/sections I’m referring to are:

OPENING SOON

CRAFT BEER ATLAS OF VANCOUVER

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE TO VANCOUVER

THE DISHES

PICKING GRAPES

NAME THAT RESTAURANT

VANCOUVER LEXICON

SCOUT LIST

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD

BEER BRIEFS

We’re not looking for charity. We just want to keep our community informed through these hard times, and to do that we need to get through these hard times ourselves. To support us and be a part of what we do, please contact Michelle via michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca.

Thanks, and stay healthy!

Andrew Morrison | Co-founder, Editor-in-Chief | Scout // Islandist