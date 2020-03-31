Corcelettes Estate Winery Donating $1 to BC Hospitality Foundation for Every Bottle Sold in BC

The GOODS from Corcelettes

Keremeos, BC | We can’t thank you enough…During the current global pandemic we are all being affected by, we at Corcelettes couldn’t be more grateful to our amazing Club members and customers, both local and all across Canada, for supporting our business during this tumultuous time.

We wish to share in that support, and would like to announce that we have teamed up with the BC Hospitality Foundation, and now through May 31st, for every bottle of Corcelettes wine sold in BC we will be donating $1 towards this wonderful charity that helps so many people in need during the most difficult times of their lives- when they face financial crisis due to a serious health issue. The charity also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

The BC hospitality sector is struggling in the wake of the pandemic, and as a result donation to the BCHF have slowed significantly. The charity’s Executive Director, Dana Harris, says “It’s heartwarming to see wineries step up to ensure our organization will continue to be around to support the most vulnerable people in the local hospitality community. The generosity of the people and businesses in BC never ceases to amaze me.”

For more information about the BCHF and the fantastic work they do, or to make your own personal donation, please visit their website.

How do we purchase Corcelettes wines?

Website | email info@corceletteswine.ca | call 250-499-5595

Many of you have been asking about our wine shop and if we will be offering tastings, and due to the fluidity of the Coronavirus situation, we will be keeping the wine shop closed to tastings until further notice. However you may purchase wines via our website or via phone call, and we are happy to put your order together for pickup at the winery, in a special “socially distant” pickup wagon at the winery!

Use promo code “HOME2020” for orders 12 bottles or more on our website, and receive free shipping. Orders to Territories and Maritimes please call in for discounted shipping rates.

Also on our website, there’s a page called “Find Our Wines” that lists all locations, both retailers and restaurants, that carry our wines.

Don’t feel like cooking tonight? There’s also a great place online called “Breaking Bread” – Breaking Bread serves as a central online hub to share which RESTAURANTS across British Columbia and beyond are offering DELIVERY, TAKE-OUT, CURB-SIDE PICK-UP, MEAL PREP, GROCERY and MORE, as well as many other ways to show support.

Again, thank you so very much for all of your support, now and always.

#communityovercoronavirus

Jesce & Charlie Baessler, and the Team at Corcelettes