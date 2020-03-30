Poplar Grove Winery Launches Online Ordering for Take-Out Food and Wine

The Goods From Poplar Grove

Penticton, BC | We have elected a health and safety officer at Poplar Grove to ensure that we are going above and beyond all orders coming from Health Canada for the safety of our guests and our team.

With new social distancing requirements now in place at Poplar Grove Winery, the tasting room is open for wine counter sales and pick-ups and closed for tasting experiences until further notice. Our wines can also be shipped direct to our customer’s doorstep. If you are in Penticton, Summerland or Naramata the Poplar Grove team will personally deliver wine to your door. If you live farther away from us – don’t worry – as always, our supply chain partner ATS will bring your favourite Poplar Grove wines to your doorstep. Online orders can be placed by visiting here.

For the Restaurant at Poplar Grove, we are closed for dine-in services, but we are now open for take-out. The menu is on our website and orders for food and wine can be placed here.

As for Monster Vineyards, the tasting room is now closed but, for now, folks can purchase Monster wines from the Poplar Grove Tasting Room. We will ship Monster wines for all customers that order online. As of today there is free shipping to BC and AB on all Monster Vineyards orders of 12+ bottles.