Latest B33r Drop from 33 Brewing Experiment Now Available for Pick-Up and Delivery

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM 33 BREWING EXPERIMENT

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping beers every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. The latest B33r Drop includes two 750 mL bottle releases, available for pick-up from the 33 Acres storefront and online from their webstore. See details on both beers from the March 27th drop below…

33B-EXP.009.MKV
BLOOD ORANGE SUPER GOSE
6.0% ABV
ORANGE, FLORAL, SOUR
Using loads of blood orange and hibiscus florets, this tart North American style Gose is easy drinking. Strong for a Gose at 6%, it finishes with subtle sweetness, notes of fresh zest and tangy citrus.

33B-EXP.021.MKII
RYE SAISON
5.8% ABV
STONE FRUIT, CITRUS, RUSTIC
An exploration using large percentages of rye in a North American-style, foeder fermented Brett Saison. Background grassy flavours lay the foundation for aromas of ripe stone fruit, citrus peel and classic Brettanomyces complexity. Drink now or cellar lovingly.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
