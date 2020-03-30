AnnaLena, Hundy, TheirTheir Menus Now Available Via Take Away + Delivery

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | During these very Strange Times, business owners of all levels have been forced to make many very difficult decisions in deciding what steps to take next.

After significant thought, the AnnaLena Hospitality team has created a plan to keep some staff employed while still feeding customers responsibly. The result? Strange Times Take Away.

Strange Times Take Away executes rotating menus from AnnaLena, TheirTheir and Hundy from a singular location to better monitor all operations and execution standards. From the TheirThere/Hundy location at 2042 West 4th Avenue, Strange Times Take Away dishes are available for contact-free take away or delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash effective immediately.

Hours of operation and links to order follow below:

Their There

Saturday & Sunday | 10am to 2pm | Click here to order.

Hundy

Wednesday to Friday | 12pm to 8pm

Saturday & Sunday | 4pm to 8pm

Order Hundy Take Away here

AnnaLena

Wednesday to Sunday |5pm to 8pm | Take Away only

Order AnnaLena Take Away here – wine orders also available

All delivery and take away orders must placed and paid for online with no exceptions. Operational adjustments have been made to eliminate any direct contact between staff and guests. Guests with pick-up ready orders will be notified via text or call to allow for appropriate physical distancing while approaching the take away window.

We are taking this situation very seriously and have only have a small team running our operations. Within Strange Times we will be following the posted standards of operation:

– No physical contact between our staff and guests

– Staff adhering to specified physical distancing standards.

– Staff members required to wash and sanitize their hands every 15 minutes

– Every person in contact with any food product is required to wear single-use gloves

– No grouping is permitted at take away window.

Thank you, as always, for your ongoing the support. We are all in this together.

Sincerely,

Mike Robbins and Jeff Parr