Burdock & Co. Now Offering Take-Out and CSA Bags Full of Fresh Ingredients

The GOODS from Burdock & Co.

Vancouver, BC | To support the community, Chef/Owner Andrea Carlson is extending her CSA (community supported agriculture) bag program at Harvest Community Foods to her Main Street eatery, Burdock & Co. every week.

Sized for two, each bag is filled with veggies and seasonal foods like dried organic fruit, grains, and heirloom legumes. Price: $35. Buy now here. Long-term commitment isn’t necessary; shares can be purchased on a weekly basis. Order by Tuesday for pick-up on Thursdays between 5-7pm at Burdock & Co (pick-up only, no delivery). Sign up to Harvest Community Food’s weekly newsletter to get a peek at what will be in upcoming bags.

Hot meals are now available for take-out every Thursday to Sunday from 5-8pm. Guests can also order fresh, housemade provisions (think broths, yogurt & granola and more) as well as wine.

Pre-order online here. View the full menu.