Tractor Offers Free Meals to First Responders and Healthcare Professionals

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | For a limited time, Tractor on Broadway is offering free lunch/dinner for all first responders and healthcare workers. Stop by Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods’ Ash & Broadway location (601 W Broadway) and choose anything on the menu (up to $15 in value) and Michelle Porter Personal Real Estate Corporation will take care of their meal! Make sure to bring official ID or badge to claim.

“We are humbled and honoured that Michelle of Porter Real Estate has chosen to partner with Tractor and donate funds to supply meals to first responders and healthcare professionals. It is individuals like Michelle who are digging deep to support local businesses like ours and celebrate our local heroes. Our heart goes out to all frontline workers, nothing matters more than their safety. We are extremely humbled by the work they do everyday.” Meghan Clarke, Co-Owner of Tractor.

Operation Hours – 11-6 Monday to Friday