Community News / West Side

Tractor Offers Free Meals to First Responders and Healthcare Professionals

Portrait

Photo credit: Marquardt Photography

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | For a limited time, Tractor on Broadway is offering free lunch/dinner for all first responders and healthcare workers. Stop by Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods’ Ash & Broadway location (601 W Broadway) and choose anything on the menu (up to $15 in value) and Michelle Porter Personal Real Estate Corporation will take care of their meal! Make sure to bring official ID or badge to claim.

“We are humbled and honoured that Michelle of Porter Real Estate has chosen to partner with Tractor and donate funds to supply meals to first responders and healthcare professionals. It is individuals like Michelle who are digging deep to support local businesses like ours and celebrate our local heroes. Our heart goes out to all frontline workers, nothing matters more than their safety. We are extremely humbled by the work they do everyday.” Meghan Clarke, Co-Owner of Tractor.

Operation Hours – 11-6 Monday to Friday

Tractor Foods (Broadway & Ash)
Neighbourhood: West Side
601 West Broadway | WEBSITE
Tractor Offers Free Meals to First Responders and Healthcare Professionals
Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods Introduces New and Safer Way to Order Take-Out

There are 0 comments

West Side

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #221

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Heads Up / West Side

Treat Your Senses to Some Foraging Fun at the 4th Annual Truffle Festival

Prepare your senses, because it's almost time for the fourth annual Truffle Festival -- February 29th and March 1st.

Opening Soon / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Opening Soon

The new Southeast Asian street food spot is coming to us this Spring from veteran Longtail Kitchen chef, Justin Cheung.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

A 20-Year Fine Dining Legend Enters Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

For much of West Restaurant's nearly 20-year run, the Toptable icon stood astride Vancouver's hospitality scene like a colossus.

Popular

Honour Bound

Just Stay the Fuck Away From Each Other

If we operate under the assumption that every person around us is infected, we'll get through this with fewer unnecessary deaths.

86 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Bad for Instagram Influencers and Relying on the Kindness of Landlords

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns how to survive a plague and listens to Roberto Luongo.

Honour Bound

Everything You Need to Know About the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund

Here's a copy of the local effort's launch release with relevant links and details on how funds will be distributed:

Lexicon / West End

Why Are Self-Isolating Vancouverites Going Out on Their Balconies and Cheering Every Evening?

"I'd love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane..."

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Four Winds Brewing Company Releases ‘Wowawasa’ Gooseberry Gose

Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Launches New ‘BLVD Provisions’ Take-Out Program

Community News / Commercial Drive

Both Locations of Grounds For Coffee Make Switch to Take-Out Operations

Community News / East Vancouver

Belgard Kitchen & Havana Join ‘Staff Meal’ Movement