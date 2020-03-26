Diner

On the Unlikely Origins of Ketchup and Mustard

Portrait

(via ) Ketchup and mustard are broadly recognized as being the two key condiments in the American fast food tradition, as if they were siblings from the same culinary mother. In this short explainer, Mental FlossFood History details how this is not at all the case, drilling down on their very separate evolutions and revealing their different origin stories.

The history of ketchup and mustard includes a tomato ketchup pill sold as patent medicine, a personal mustard-maker to the pope, and an early variety of fermented fish-gut “ketchup” bearing little resemblance to the bottle of Heinz you may have in your fridge.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Honour Bound

Just Stay the Fuck Away From Each Other

If we operate under the assumption that every person around us is infected, we'll get through this with fewer unnecessary deaths.

87 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Bad for Instagram Influencers and Relying on the Kindness of Landlords

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns how to survive a plague and listens to Roberto Luongo.

Honour Bound

Everything You Need to Know About the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund

Here's a copy of the local effort's launch release with relevant links and details on how funds will be distributed:

Lexicon / West End

Why Are Self-Isolating Vancouverites Going Out on Their Balconies and Cheering Every Evening?

"I'd love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane..."

Diner

See more from Diner
Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Intelligence Briefs

On Being Kind to Grocery Clerks and Operating Restaurants in a Dangerous Time

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia looks at the wide-ranging impacts of Covid-19 on the hospitality trade.

Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Options, Mapped

87 Places

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

10 Places
TBT

THROWBACK THURSDAY // 10 Photos From the Way Vancouver Was and Will Be Again

Imagery from the Scout archives from back when we were all able to gather with friends and dine together without stress or worry.