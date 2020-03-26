Nightingale Launches Take-Out Menu to Support Vancouver During Pandemic

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Coal Harbour’s Nightingale Restaurant has stepped up in an effort to keep Vancouver nurtured and nourished by preparing farm-fresh, delicious and nutritious dishes available for pick up and home delivery. Partial proceeds will continue to support St. Paul’s Hospital frontline medical staff who have welcomed more than 100 meals from Nightingale, since the restaurant first closed its doors to regular diners last week.

“These past few days have been so incredibly challenging for everyone,” says Chef David Hawksworth, owner of Nightingale and sister restaurants Hawksworth and Bel Café. “We’re so sad to have closed our doors for regular business but we know that we needed to do this in order to keep everyone safe and for restaurant life to return to normal as soon as possible. We want to continue to nourish our city and provide delicious meals, so are offering a limited take-out menu of some of our favourite Nightingale dishes to be enjoyed at home.”

Dishes on Nightingale’s new take-out menu include crowd pleasers such as the crunchy and bright Okanagan Apple Salad ($18); Braised Meatballs ($16); hand tossed and wood-fired pizzas ($15-17); Potato Gnocchi with White Asparagus ($18/$25); Rigatoni ‘All’arrabbiata’ ($14/$22); Cavatelli with Duck Ragu ($18/$25); and a Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich ($12) or Vanilla Cheesecake, Whip Cream ($16). To see the full menu, visit www.hawknightingale.com/menus/. Diners can also add craft BC beer and Okanagan wine to their order, with options including: Four Winds Oat Porter ($13 for 4-pack): 33 Acres of Sunshine ($19 for 6-pack); Tantalus 2018 Chardonnay ($29); and Roche Wines 2016 Merlot Blend ($34).

In presenting the new take-out and delivery service, Nightingale is taking important measures to ensure the highest levels of safety and cleanliness are adhered to, including contactless delivery and pick up procedures, sanitizing contacted surfaces every 30 minutes, single-use gloves for food prep staff who are also required to wash and sanitize their hands regularly. With 7000 square feet of restaurant space, Nightingale’s work stations are spread out and team members experiencing any relevant symptoms, however minor, are required to stay home.

Nightingale would like to thank their amazing staff and valued patrons for their understanding and support during these most difficult times. Other ways to contribute include the purchase of gift cards (buy $75 get $25 bonus back for a limited time) or make donations directly to the staff support fund at www.hawknightingale.com/gift-cards/.

To explore Nightingale’s menu visit www.hawknightingale.com/menus. Take-out orders are currently accepted via phone or email. Delivery service details and direct online ordering will be updated to the website very soon and announced via social media. Please follow @nightingalerest to learn more.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11am – midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.