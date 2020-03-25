Four Winds Brewing Company Releases ‘Wowawasa’ Gooseberry Gose

The GOODS from Four Winds

Delta, BC | Our newest release, Wowawasa, is a Gooseberry Gose. The word itself means “sour” in Chichewa and was originally brewed to help the Brewgooder campaign raise money to build wells in Malawi. Partial proceeds from the sale of this beer will go to help bring clean drinking water to 100,000 people in Malawi. We hope this beer helps brighten some faces during this difficult time.

To learn more about the Brewgooder campaign and how they plan to build wells in Africa, head over to their site here.