Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…Helicopters Kept Crowds Off Beaches During Pandemics

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

Police in Italy (above) and Brazil (below with bonus dance music) are employing helicopters to clear beaches that have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The videos show them using rotor blades to blow sand towards small groups ignoring the emergency laws prohibiting beach visits. It’s an extreme measure, for sure. Here in Vancouver, enjoying our beaches is still allowed, though the Park Board has temporarily closed their adjoining parking lots as a deterrent. But with a partly sunny day being predicted for tomorrow (the last one before a week of forecasted rain), there’s a good chance we might see the same sort of irresponsible idiocy on display as last weekend.

