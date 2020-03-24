Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

7pm Cheer | social phenomenon | During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Spring of 2020, self-isolating Vancouverites would show support for frontline medical staff by going out on their porches, patios and high-rise balconies to cheer and applaud their courage and hard work in a time of crisis. The laudable practise began in the West End but very quickly expanded to other neighbourhoods across the city.

Usage: “I’d love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane…”