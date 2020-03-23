The Acorn Launches New Take-Out Program for Farm-Fresh, Plant-Based Meals at Home

The GOODS from The Acorn

Vancouver, BC | We have established many strong connections with local farmers over the years, and as we struggle to survive, as do they. They still have fruits and veggies growing and less people to buy them. We want to help connect their organic, lovingly grown food to our friends and family, who appreciate whole ingredients as much as we do.

Starting small with what we have, we have created a contactless, takeaway, plant-based menu that you can pre-order from. We safely and consciously prepare and pack these items for you to pick up through our “take out window”. From local organic kiwis, sauces, pastas, curries, and our kale salad, we have created healthy and affordable meal options so everyone can stay nourished at home during this stressful period.

Customers can pickup the meals at the Acorn window between 4pm – 6pm. Same-day orders must be placed before 3pm. For more details, check out our Acorn Market page.

In these crazy times where isolation is recommended, we can still come together as a community to help support our local farmers and economy. Stay safe, stay healthy.