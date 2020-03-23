Let JoieFarm Winery Come to You With Free Shipping

The GOODS from JoieFarm

Naramata, BC | We hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. Thankfully, our team is well and we have made the necessary adjustments to continue “business as usual” during these unusual times.

What does this mean for you?

– Our team continues to be available for you. Feel free to contact us at customercare [at] joiefarm.com anytime.

– Our warehouses are full stocked – there will be no unplanned inventory shortages.

– Our shipping partners continue to deliver, however we ask for your patience as they are quite busy keeping up with the high volume of deliveries at this time.

Do you miss us as much as we miss you? Let us come to you! Enjoy Complimentary Shipping on all orders including mixed cases. Given the fragile nature of wine bottles, we ship in multiples of six to ensure safe delivery of your wine.