Both Locations of Grounds For Coffee Make Switch to Take-Out Operations

The GOODS from Grounds For Coffee

Vancouver, BC | Given the current situation around Covid-19 in our community, the Grounds for Coffee team is taking precaution and following the advice of the Public Health Agency of Canada, the BC Ministry of Health and local health authorities.

Both of our cafés located at 10th & Alma (2565 Alma St) and on the Drive (2088 Commercial Dr.) remain open at this time on regular hours, and we are strictly following the guidelines outlined by federal and provincial health care advisors. To give our community options to support local businesses, we are offering the following:

– 6 packs of cinnamon buns can be purchased for $20.00 and they can be frozen for up to 3 months in an airtight container to ensure our community can still get their daily cinnamon bun fix.

– Cases of pre-frozen cinnamon buns (for a minimum order of 24 buns) can be purchased from our Alma location only for $66.00 (58.80 for 2 or more cases). Note, cinnamon buns come prebaked with icing already applied. They are a thaw and serve and can be warmed in the oven.

– 6 packs of fresh muffins start at $17.10 and 6 packs of fresh cookies are $14.70 and are tax-free as 6 packs. Muffins also freeze well and can last up to 3 months in an airtight container.

– Coffee is available to purchase by the pound for $16.50 – $19.50 to make fresh at home

– All of our menu items are available for take-out

We are closely monitoring the situation and our team continues to remain informed and up-to-date on the latest recommendations from the federal and provincial governments.

About Grounds for Coffee | Grounds for Coffee was a child of the ‘90s – minus the jelly shoes. In 1992, President and Founder, Dan Hilton, decided to make a 180-degree turn in his career: from banking to baking. He started Grounds for Coffee in 1993, as Vancouver’s coffee culture was beginning to pick up steam, and settled in to the business of developing a knock-out cinnamon bun recipe from scratch. And that’s exactly what he did. Over 25 years later, Grounds for Coffee sells its cinnamon buns, which are still made by hand with locally-sourced ingredients, to locations across B.C. and Alberta.