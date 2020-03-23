Community News / East Vancouver

Belgard Kitchen & Havana Join ‘Staff Meal’ Movement

Portrait

The GOODS from Belgard Kitchen & Havana

Vancouver, BC | The teams behind Belgard Kitchen (including sibling brands Vancouver Urban Winery and the Settlement Building) and Havana Vancouver are proud to announce their participation in Staff Meal. The initiative was spearheaded by local restaurant group Collective Hospitality (The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy!) with the original intent to provide support for their staff after closing their doors in response to global and local efforts to ‘Flatten the Curve’. It has since expanded, with more Vancouver restaurants, namely Fable Kitchen and Dachi, jumping on board.

The model is simple. Chefs Drew Scott of Belgard Kitchen and Andrew Hounslow of Havana Vancouver, create a daily menu ranging from $5 to $10 of healthy, delicious meals that can be eaten fresh, or frozen for future use. To help those in need, a “Suspended Stew” can be purchased and a meal will be distributed on behalf of the buyer. To help further support the community, a mandatory “Shipping Fee” of $2 is added to every order and donated directly to the Vancouver Food Bank. As a bonus, “Post Shift” packaged beer from The Settlement Building and bottles of Vancouver Urban Winery wine will also be available by pre-order online, or on-site.

Orders can be placed online at https://www.havanavancouver.com/staff-meal, accepted until 2:00pm daily, and ready for same day pick up between 4:30pm and 6:30pm at The Settlement Building: 55 Dunlevy Ave.

ABOUT BELGARD KITCHEN | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Postmark Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.

ABOUT HAVANA VANCOUVER | Powered by the team behind The Settlement Building brand collective (Belgard Kitchen, Vancouver Urban Winery and Postmark Brewing), the revamped Havana Vancouver is a thoughtful update on a storied Vancouver institution. Completely redesigned and renovated throughout, the dining room and popular Commercial Drive-front patio offer a bright and playful mix of authentic Cuban flavours in true Pacific Northwest style. The adjacent theatre has also benefited from an upgrade, ensuring this valuable cultural touchstone will continue raising the curtain on independent productions and performers for years to come.

