Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods Introduces New and Safer Way to Order Take-Out

The GOODS from Tractor

Vancouver, BC | With social distancing being recommended by official health authorities, the health and safety of Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods’ guests continues to be our highest priority. Tractor has been working closely with local Vancouver tech company, Ready to develop a more convenient and safer way for our guests to order and pick up their items.

Ready allows guests to connect directly to a restaurant menu and order on their phone for pick-up at supported locations. They can order for immediate pick-up, or order ahead should they wish to pick-up at off peak times. Ready also supports safe on-premise ordering, allowing guests to view the menu, order and pay directly from their phone and pick-up. They don’t need to download an app or create an account, and there is no hardware, kiosks or additional labor required for restaurant owners. We recognize the challenges facing the industry right now and our hope is that our existing technology can in some small part help venues safely remain operational if they can.

Faced with current situation, now more than ever, Tractor is committed to make sure we continue to offer solutions for people to stay healthy and nourished. This technology is currently available at their Kitslano location, with its simple steps, it is a safer way for our guests to pick up fresh, wholesome food for themselves and their families.

Steps to use Ready at Tractor:

1) Use your phone to Scan or Tap code on the podium

2) Choose your menu items

3) Pay electronically w/ Apple Pay or credit card

4) Head to the pick-up rack to collect your meal. Rack is just inside the door at our Kits location.

5) Eat healthy, feel good.

About Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods | Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is locally owned and operated by Meghan and Steve Clarke who left the corporate world to fulfill their dream of making healthy food accessible to busy families and professionals. Along with their culinary team, they opened the first restaurant, Tractor Kitsilano, in June 2013 and with it introduced the idea of quick, healthy eating and catering to Vancouver. The concept caught on and in February 2015 they opened their second location, Tractor Marine, in the Burrard business district. With the opening of each new eatery, Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is showcasing how healthy eating can, and should, be a key part of everyday life.

Tractor Foods (Olympic Village) False Creek 1751 Quebec St. MAP

Tractor Foods (Robson) Downtown 547 Robson St. MAP

Tractor Foods (Marine Building) Downtown 335 Burrard St MAP