Kitsilano’s Award-Winning ‘Maenam’ Shifts to Take-Out, Delivery Service Only

Portrait

The GOODS from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Maenam and its family of restaurants—Fat Mao Noodles, Freebird Chicken Shack, Longtail Kitchen, and Sen Pad Thai—have temporarily closed due to the current coronavirus global health emergency. During the closure of its dining room, Maenam’s kitchen will remain open from 5pm-9pm each day to offer takeout, and delivery via Skip The Dishes. Customers wishing to place a takeout order by phone can call: 604-730-5579. Only payment by card will be accepted at this time.

“We are taking every possible precaution to protect the health and safety of our staff and customers,” says Chef Angus An. “We will operate as takeout- and delivery-only until such time as we can resume normal operations. I’m grateful for the ongoing support of our customers, and hope they will continue to seek us out during this difficult time.”

Maenam gift certificates are also available. Visit www.maenam.ca for details.

MAENAM TAKEOUT MENU

STARTERS

Brussels sprout salad (VG)
Fresh young lemongrass, lime juice, chili flakes, toasted almonds, garlic oil, $16

Cloudy hot and sour soup of sustainable prawns (serves 2), $25
Oyster mushroom, galangal & lemongrass

Tom ka coconut mushroom soup with free-range chicken (serves 2), $23
Galangal, lemongrass, variety of mushrooms, chili jam

Tom ka coconut & banana blossom soup (serves 2), $20
Variety of mushroom, Thai herbs

MAINS

Panang curry with roasted free-range chicken $26
Rich & nutty aroma, pea eggplant, Thai basil

Southern style turmeric curry of seafood, $29
Sustainable prawns & halibut cheek with young coconut in a golden curry

Local lamb rib with panang curry, $29
Two Rivers lamb, aromatic peanut curry with Thai herbs

Chef’s daily vegetarian curry, $25
Fresh daily vegetable selection with Thai herbs in an enticing aromatic curry, prepared fresh daily

3-flavour ling cod, $26
Crispy ling cod with caramelized chili, garlic & shallot, coriander & ginger glaze, Thai basil

Pad Thai, $20
(can be made vegetarian or vegan)
Fresh rice noodles, tamarind, peanuts, tofu, eggs, sustainable prawns

Stir fry of Thai long green eggplant & crispy pork belly, $26
Fermented soy bean paste, fried Thai baby garlic, Thai basil

Stir fry of Thai long green eggplant, $25
Fermented soy bean paste, bird’s eye chili, fried Thai baby garlic

SIDES

Handmade roti, $4
Peanut sauce, $3
Steamed jasmine rice, $3

ABOUT MAENAM | From family-style dining to riffs on Thai street food, Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant balances intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Complementing the award-winning cuisine is an extensive selection of local and international wines, an informed beer list and a roster of food-friendly signature cocktails.

Since launching in 2009, Maenam has been the perennial winner of Vancouver magazine’s restaurant award for Best Thai. In 2016, in recognition of Maenam’s influence on the city’s dining culture, Maenam was honoured to win the magazine’s prestigious award for Restaurant of the Year.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

Popular

See more from Community News
