How to Make a Model of the Moon at Home While Social Distancing

Portrait

YouTube channel How To details how to make your very own replica of the Moon. All you need is a plastic sphere, some candle wax, a sheet of sandpaper, a little tinfoil, some paint and the kind of global pandemic that gives you all the time in the world to do things you might not have ever thought you’d ever have time to do.

 

