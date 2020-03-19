How to Make a Model of the Moon at Home While Social Distancing

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

YouTube channel How To details how to make your very own replica of the Moon. All you need is a plastic sphere, some candle wax, a sheet of sandpaper, a little tinfoil, some paint and the kind of global pandemic that gives you all the time in the world to do things you might not have ever thought you’d ever have time to do.